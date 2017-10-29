Adopt Lucky! He’s a young male boxer looking for the perfect companion

My name is Lucky, and that’s exactly what I am. I was found on a riverbank in Oklahoma where I was very tired, hungry and scared. I almost didn’t make it, but some nice humans found me, helped me get better and brought me to Wisconsin. I am seeking steady companionship, not just a good time as I am very loving and loyal. I am a beautiful boy with a tender soul in need of a healing touch. I like a strong, confidant companion with a kind heart and a gentle hand. If I don’t take to you right away, please be patient with me, I am worth the wait. A nice long walk where i can sniff, stretch my long legs and a quiet evening at home with you would be my perfect date. Once I am comfortable, I am a bundle of energy and fun and I just love to play! But please don’t leave me alone for too long, I get bored in my crate and lonely, I really just want to be around you. I love other dogs and get along fine with cats, they are very interesting to me and I just like to be close to them, but some of them don’t understand that I mean no harm. I am getting better with children and would do well with an older child who can understand why I am sometimes unsure of myself and get a little scared. I do well with encouragement and consistency and love tummy rubs and treats. I walk well on a leash with little direction and I’m still working on my house training but my foster says I’m doing a great job so far! I am also a serious cuddle buddy and am not afraid of public displays of affection!

If you would like to be considered as an adopter for Lucky or one of our other great dogs, please go to our website- http://luckymuttsrescue.org/ and submit an application. The adoption fee of $350.00 covers spay/neuter, up to date vaccinations , microchip and veterinary inspection certificate. Adopters are chosen by what situation will be best for the dog. Submitting an application for a particular dog,does not guarantee that you will be the applicant chosen to adopt that dog. Lucky Mutts strives to match dogs to the best home and will work with your family to find a good match. Thanks for wanting to adopt!

