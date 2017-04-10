Adopt Julian! He’s the sweetest pup!

Julian arrived from Oklahoma on 9/23. He is a handsome little guy! About 27 lbs . Julian’s character is finally starting to shine! He is loving his foster brother, sleeps well through the night & is beginning to be a bit vocal! My house has a fair share of wildlife so he loves watching & listening (and occasionally talking back????) to the ducks! He eats very fast so and lovessss his water! We go on walks every morning and has been very good on a leash! . Julian’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to be considered as an adopter for him or one of our other great dogs at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!