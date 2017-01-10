Adopt Joker! He’s as cute as a button

This little guy is Joker! He arrived in Wisconsin from Oklahoma on 9/23. They think he is a basset hound mix! He is cute as a button! He gets along fabulously with the other dog at the foster’s house! They play and play! He did well with the kids who were present yesterday. He also pays no attention to the cat!
Joker’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to be considered as an adopter for him or one of our other great dogs at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/