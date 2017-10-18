Adopt Gabby! She’s a big playful girl

Here’s the mutt you’ve been waiting for!

Gabby is about 3 years old and listed as an Anatolian Shepherd mix. She weighs about 80lbs and is a big playful girl! She had been adopted by a family last year, but the woman said that she just is too much dog for her to handle, so they returned her to Lucky Mutts. Miss Gabby is super sweet, super playful, and very very high energy. Her foster’s initial assessment is she needs a home with other dogs that want to play with her.

She is crate trained and walks well on leash. She needs lots of exercise and would do well in a home with a fenced yard so she can run her energy out! She is a little too curious about the cats, but backs off immediately when her foster tells her NO. She is a very large three yr old puppy. She is absolutely gorgeous and sweet and will do well with a family willing and able to give her the time and space to run. We feel she would do best with kids who are a little older-only because of her enthusiam- we would be worried that she would knock them down! Gabby’s $300 adoption fee covers her spay and up to date vaccinations. If you are interested in submitting an application to be considered as an adopter for Gabby or one of our other dogs, please go to our website- www.luckymuttsrescue.org to submit an application.