Adopt Dallas! She loves dog parks and cuddling!

This is Dallas. She is local owner surrender. They felt they couldn’t devote enough time to this sweet girl. Dallas is about 7 yrs old and shepherd husky mix. She weighs about 30 lbs, so not a huge dog.

She is a beautiful , sweet girl. She will give you kisses and just loves to cuddle!

Dallas loves the water. She LOVES the dog park and she LOVES to go for walks!

She rides in the car very well and is house trained, crate trained, leash trained. We do not know about cats, but can get her cat tested on request. She is a really great girl who deserves to have a family that will love her for the rest of her life! If you feel that you would like to be considered as an adopter for Dallas, please submit an application on our website –www.luckymuttsrescue.org