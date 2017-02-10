Adopt Cooler! He’s an AMAZING family dog!

Cooler is an amazing family dog!!

Cooler is a yellow lab mix-about 3-4 years old. He arrived in WI from OK on 9/23. Cooler- is the most mellow dog I’ve ever been around. Prefers nice leisurely walks, definitely isn’t going to just take off for a run. Great on a leash, doesn’t pull. Seems to have a particular fondness for men (wondering if his previous owner was a male?). He knows sit, lay, and stay commands. He loves to ride in the car. He was really scared of our stairs to the second floor and balcony, so he avoids them and will not go upstairs anymore. I think it’s the height, not the stairs, that scare him. This seems to be his only “trigger” as nothing else has startled him or made him nervous. Sweet and calm around kids, very patient with their loud voices and sudden movements. Great with our more energetic dog- Cooler has a calming effect on him. I think his ideal owner would be anyone who loves a good snuggle/nap on the couch, and would give him an extra treat now and then. Definitely is going to be someones best friend forever. His foster recommends any fence that is not made of wood, since Cooler seemed to like to chew on the boards of their fence!

Cooler’s adoption fee of $300+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to be considered to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!