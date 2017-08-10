Adopt Beau! He’s a sweet guy who loves other dogs!

Beau was adopted 2 years ago as a puppy. There was a change in the family’s living situation, and they decided to surrender him back to LMR, to find him a home where he will be loved and cared for for the rest of his life! He is a sweet guy who loves other dogs and ignores cats. He is a bit shy at first but opens up after he knows you better.. We are not sure about kids, because the family who is fostering him doesn’t have kids. He weighs about 60 lbs but is a finicky eater and use a few more pounds! Beau’s adoption fee of $300+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can go to http://luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/ and apply to be considered as an adopter for Beau or one of our other great dogs! If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!