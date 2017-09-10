Adopt Bear! He’s gentle with kids!

Bear was adopted 6 months ago. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Bear is being returned To LMR and is available for adoption. He is a very sweet and affectionate guy who loves to snuggle. About 1 1/2 yrs old. He has boundless energy and loves to run and play and LOVES indestructible chew toys (which he will destroy;-) He knows lots of commands. He walks well on leash most of the time, but watch out if he sees a squirrel! He has done well with other dogs that he has been introduced to and even was in doggie day care. Bear is very gentle with the kids that he was around. He chased the cat at the house that he was in, so we don’t recommend him to a home with cats. If you would like to be considered as an adopter for Bear, please go to our website at

http://luckymuttsrescue.org/ and submit an application for him or one of our other great dogs. Bear’s adoption fee of $350 covers his neuter, and up to date vaccines.