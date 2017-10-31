Adopt Baby Girl! She is sweet with people and good with other dogs

Baby girl arrived in Wisconsin from Oklahoma on 10/22. She is a little shy when she first meets you but warms up fairly quickly. She is about 6 months old and is working on house training and doing pretty well. She is good with other dogs that she has been around. She is very sweet with people and seemed ok with the cat when she was at the shelter. If you would like to be considered as an adopter for Baby Girl or one of our other great dogs, please go to our website at http://luckymuttsrescue.org/ and submit an application.

Baby Girl’s adoption fee of $350 covers her spay/neuter, appropriate vaccinations ,microchip and a vet inspection certificate. Thank you for wanting to adopt!

