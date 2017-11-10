Adopt Angela! She has a kind soul

Angela has settled in and is starting to open up. Are you the perfect home for her?

Angela updated her foster: She finally is playing with toys and chewing bones! She has no interest in either one of my cats, and finally has started to play a bit with my resident dog. She is quite a bit bigger so sometimes she is accidentally rough with him. Her soul is very kind, and gentle. Her recall skills haven’t improved, but she LOVES taking walks and is fairly decent on the leash. If you are interested in Angela please visit Luckymuttsrescue.org