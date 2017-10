Accurate Personnel Services is hiring in Kenosha

Accurate Personnel Services in Kenosha, WI is hiring for a well-known large distribution center located in the Kenosha area. If interested in applying please go to accuratetemps.com and apply online and then contact Accurate Personnel in Kenosha for more information. We are located at 2324 18th St. Kenosha, WI, office phone number 262-551-3004.