Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash

On Friday, 10/20/17 at 9:47 PM Caledonia Police and Fire responded to the 5400 block of State Highway 32 for a hit and run, car Vs. Bicyclist accident. When first responders arrived, good Samaritans on scene were performing CPR on the victim, a 39 year old father who was riding his bicycle southbound in the roadway while his 15 year old son rode on the sidewalk alongside him. The father was transported to Ascension All Saints Emergency Room in Racine but died from his injuries.

The vehicle that struck the victim fled the scene leaving multiple pieces from the vehicle, including the passenger side mirror. Caledonia officers were able to ascertain the striking vehicle was a Silver Cadillac CTS 208 to 2014 model.

With the assistance of the Racine Police Department, the offending vehicle and the driver were located. The driver, a Racine man, was taken into custody for Hit and Run – causing Death. The vehicle was impounded at the Caledonia Police Department.

The accident investigation is still underway and the Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the reconstruction of the incident.

If anyone has witnessed the accident or has other information regarding the incident, please contact Capt. Brian Wall of the Caledonia Police Department at 835-4423 ext. 139 or Crimestoppers toll free at 888-636-9330 or 262-636-9330.