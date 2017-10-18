Goodwill Great Lakes is Hiring-Food Service Workers

Our AbilityOne Food Service Workers receive:
Competitive Wages
Set schedules
Paid vacation days after one year
Case management services
Uniforms
Skill building & advancement opportunities
Health, dental, vision & life insurance
Who is eligible?
People who are blind or have other significant disabilities
What are the eligibility requirements?
The AbilityOne Program requires disability verification from a licensed psychologist, psychiatrist, or medical doctor to determine an individual’s eligibility
To learn more, stop by to talk with a representative or contact Goodwill Great Lakes-Intake at 847-473-7120 or AB1Jobs@goodwillsew.com