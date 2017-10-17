Custom Truck & Equipment is Hiring-Technicians

Custom Truck & Equipment Is HIRING

Now Hiring:

Service Technicians

Perform inspection, diagnosis and repair of electrical, hydraulic, suspension, brake and air systems on vehicles and equipment.

 High school diploma or GED

 4-7 years mechanical experience

 Must be 21 years of age or older

 Valid driver’s license with clean driving record

 Additional or specialized training a plus

Mobile Road Technicians

Perform in-house fleet mechanic work, as well as perform service calls for emergency breakdowns and repairs. Travel required.

 High school diploma or GED

 4-7 years mechanical experience

 Must be 21 years of age or older

 Valid driver’s license with clean driving record

 Additional or specialized training a plus

 Valid CDL-ABCD with Air Brakes required

Full time / Full Benefits Package

To Apply, Email Resume to: nstilwell@cte-equipment.com

Specializing in the needs of the oil, gas and utility markets, building construction, mineral exploration, road infrastructure, propane and material distribution, and disposal and hauling, the CTE team has the expertise you want on your side. Be it in sales, customization, parts, or service, our superior industry experience and market leverage will ensure all of your heavy-duty decisions be steered in the most optimal direction.

Visit: www.cte-equipment.com

