Racine County Sheriff-Man arrested on 2nd OWI, drug and weapons charges after car crash

On 10/14/17 The Racine County Communications Center received a report of reckless driver traveling northbound on I-94 at a high rate of speed with no headlights. The vehicle struck another northbound vehicle from behind causing a property damage accident and fled the scene. The vehicle was described as a late model Kia Sol with Texas registration.

The Racine County Communications center was then advised that this vehicle was recently involved in a pursuit in a neighboring jurisdiction. The operator was described as being mentally unstable and possibly armed with a long rifle.

While searching the area for the suspect a suspicious vehicle pulled into an empty parking lot of a business and appeared to be looking for someone. Deputies made contact with the vehicle occupants and learned they were called there to pick up a friend who stated he was involved in an accident.

Deputies then observed a light from a cellphone coming from a nearby residence and made contact with Austin D Pemberton. Austin appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and stated the vehicle was in the ditch just south of CTH G occupied by two armed males.

The vehicle was located in tall weeds making it difficult to see into the vehicle. For the safety of the citizens the Interstate was temporarily shut down while the vehicle was cleared. No occupants were found to be inside the vehicle and upon further investigation it was learned no other persons were in the vehicle with Austin at the time of the crash.

A loaded 12-gauge shotgun and drug paraphernalia was located inside the vehicle.

Austin is currently being held in the Racine County Jail on the following charges:

OWI 2nd

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Methamphetamines

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Multiple other charges and active warrants out of other jurisdictions