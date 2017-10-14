Families displaced after Saturday fire on Grand Ave.

From the Racine Fire Department- On Saturday October 14th neighbor at 17th Street and Grand Avenue on Racine’s near south side heard and felt an explosion and called 911 to report a house on fire. Racine Fire Department was dispatched to 1650 Grand Avenue for a structure fire just before 1PM today. First arriving crews found heavy fire showing on the west side of a 3 family residential building. Firefighters ultimately had to extinguish fire in the basement, on the first floor, 2nd floor and in the attic. The fire left all 3 units uninhabitable. Red Cross assistance was requested to aid a total of 6 residents displaced by this fire.

The cause of the fire is accidental resulting from spilled gasoline in the residence. Tenants were removing/replacing a fuel pump from the gas tank of Ford Mustang. Because weather turned to heavy rain, the fuel tank, removed completely from the Mustang, was being moved into the residence to complete the repair project. One of the people carrying the gas tank into the house slipped, causing gasoline to spill out of the tank and down the stairs from the first floor into the basement. Gasoline vapors came in contact with an ignition source in the basement. About 15 seconds later an explosion occurred causing a picture window and window frame to be blown out. Fire ensued. Gasoline from the car’s gas tank in the stairwell fueled a fire that burned away stairs to the basement and second floor. The burning gasoline caused non-critical burn injuries to a 50 year old male tenant who was treated and transported by Racine Fire Department Paramedics.

The stairwell was the only normal exit from the 2nd floor apartment. An 18 year old male, 23 year old male and 3 year old female were trapped by fire on the 2nd floor. They escaped the fire by moving to a 2nd floor balcony and awaited rescue. A neighbor was able to use an aluminum ladder to rescue all three before the Fire Department arrived. Other neighbors jumped into action by providing immediate relief in the form of socks, shoes and warm and dry clothing for the displaced tenants as firefighters battled the fire.

This was not a gasoline storage issue, but today’s fire is a strong reminder as we move into colder weather to not store things like lawn mowers containing gasoline or gas cans containing gasoline in your house. Never store gasoline or equipment containing gasoline in a residence or basement. Gasoline vapors are heavier than air. They will move to the lowest point in a house if spilled. Spilled gasoline in a house often results in this type of fire after the vapors contact an ignition source like the pilot light on water heaters or potentially any operating electrical equipment in the basement.

Fire officials states that one male suffered non-critical burn injuries and the estimated fire loss is $88,000 to structure, $35,000 to contents. The Racine Police Department, Racine Fire Bells and Red Cross also assisted