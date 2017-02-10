Cops N Kids-Book Giveaway

Free Adult Book Giveaway!

Hosted by Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center

October 7 & 14th

10 AM to 12 PM

1509 High Street

We have ADULT BOOKS (non-children’s books) (hardbound & paperbacks) and miscellaneous books, such as cook books, Religious books, reference books, encyclopedias, etc. You may take an unlimited amount, FREE!

PLEASE HELP US RECYCLE THESE BOOKS & KEEP THEM OUT OF THE LANDFILLS.

Take N. Memorial Drive

Turn east on High Street

Turn left into the driveway (before the railroad tracks) behind the warehouse.

The service door is at the end of the driveway. There is FREE parking north of Horlick Field as well.

Thank you,

Becky St. Martin @ 262-939-0107