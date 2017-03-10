2017 Racine Household Hazardous Waste Collection Dates

RACINE WASTEWATER UTILITY HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION

Racine Wastewater Ultility Household Hazardous Waste Collection dates have been announced for 2017. For City of Racine, Sturtevant, Elmwood Park, North Bay, Wind Point, Mt. Pleasant and Caledonia Residents

Below are the dates for this year’s collections, which are held at 6200 – 21st Street from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM:

April 15, 2017 *Also Medicine Drop Off Day
May 20, 2017
June 17, 2017 
July 15, 2017
August 19, 2017
September 16, 2017
October 21, 2017 

Please note that this event is for households only, not businesses.  Residents are invited to drop off any outdated or unused medication, including prescription medication.
Cost:  The drop off is free of charge ·
How to prepare: For quicker service, residents are asked to bring medication in original bottles, with names crossed out, and in a clear plastic bag.  The name of the medication should still be visible.·
Do not bring:  Sharps or Biohazardous Material

