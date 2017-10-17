17 year-old Racine charged with attempted homicide and numerous other charges

Lashawn J Franklin, 17 of Racine has been charged with attempted 1st degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, two counts of Possess Dangerous Weapon-Person < 18, three counts of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and 21 counts of misd. bail jumping. He is being held on $150,000 cash bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Courts Tuesday afternoon. He is also facing multiple charges in two other open cases in Racine.

According to the criminal complaint on 10/11/17, Racine Police responded to a call for gunshots near 19th Street and Taylor. Officers observed a large amount of broken glass in the street as well as 3 spent .45 caliber casings and one live .45 caliber round in the middle of 1900 block of Kearney.

The victim stated that he was on his way home when he saw a friend, standing on the sidewalk on Kearney Ave south of DeKoven. He said he stopped talked to his friend. The suspect walked up to his window and said, “Give me everything!” as he pulled out a gun and pointed it and racked the slide.

The victim stated he immediately hit the gas and tried to get out of there as quickly possible, as he sped away the defendant began firing at him. The victim states he knows the defendant from going to school with him. Racine Police recognized the defendant from facebook as a known Dirty P gang member and he goes by the street “Shawn Shawn”, the criminal complaint reads.

Racine Police observed one bullet hole in the rear bumper, right hand side. He observed a second bullet hole in the dashboard just above the glove box and the rear window was broken out. The bullet which struck the dashboard was less than three feet away from striking the victim in the driver’s seat.

According to the criminal complaint, on 10/12/17 officers at 3:15pm officers responded to the 1300 block of Grand Avenue, reference numerous shots fired. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle in the driveway of 1307 Grand Avenue which appeared to be struck by gunfire. It appeared that a bullet went through the passengers window and then through the driver’s side window and stuck in the wooden porch of the residence. Officers spoke with witnesses, who stated that she had arrived home about ten minutes prior and saw a group of 5 to 6 young black males wearing all dark clothing standing on the corner of Grand Avenue and 13th Street. After that witness went inside the residence they heard multiple shots being fired

While investigating that shots fired call, Investigators spoke with another individual who was walking eastbound down 13th Street and Grand Avenue when he glanced to the south, he saw a party he knows as “Shawn Shawn” and another person he did not recognize. He said he then saw another group of males walking W/B on 13th towards Grand Avenue. and that it appeared the two groups started shooting at each other.