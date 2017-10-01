$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Kenosha! $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Wind Lake!

Powerball rolls to $173 million

One lucky Wisconsin Powerball player is holding a $1 million ticket from the Wednesday, October 18 Powerball

drawing, and one player is holding a $50,000 winning ticket. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 30,

49, 54, 66 and 69 with a Powerball of 8. The Power Play number was 2.

The $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Speedway at 3012 Washington Road in Kenosha. The winner

matched five out of five numbers, but not the Powerball.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Schmidt’s Country Gas N Go at 26480 Fries Lane in Wind Lake (Racine

County).

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from Wednesday’s drawing to claim their prizes. The $1 million ticket

must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Madison.

Since there was not a Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday night, the jackpot continues to grow. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is estimated at $173 million ($109 million cash).