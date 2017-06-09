Woof Gang Rescue expresses gratitude for generosity shown by the community

We, at Woof Gang Rescue Inc. would like to express our gratitude for the generosity shown by the community! With the help of so many, we were able to rescue over 68 adult dogs and puppies from the devastation in Texas caused by hurricane Harvey. They are now in safe, loving foster homes which is the first step to their happily ever after. This could not have been possible without the community’s support. The donations of food, treats, and supplies that we received to assist with their care was absolutely amazing! The number of individuals who opened their homes to foster one if the pups is heartwarming. Woofgang Rescue is proud to be a part of such an amazing community whom is willing to step up and support who we are and what we do!!! If interested in sponsoring one of these dogs vet care please contact the rescue THANK YOU ALL!! https://www.facebook.com/WoofGangRescue/