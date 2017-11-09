Wisconsin’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force (WI-TF1) is traveling to Florida to assist in response and recovery efforts as a result of Hurricane Irma

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force (WI-TF1) is traveling to Florida to assist in response and recovery efforts as a result of Hurricane Irma. WI-TF1 will begin a 10-day deployment in the Jacksonville, Florida area later today but may move to other areas as needed. The team is bringing specialized equipment and supplies for search, rescue – including swift water rescue – communications, medical, and logistics support.

“The members of Wisconsin Task Force 1 are uniquely qualified to help the survivors of Hurricane Irma,” said Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, Wisconsin’s adjutant general and Homeland Security Advisor. “The team was requested by the state of Florida to help provide assistance. The team’s water specialized training and other capabilities could help save lives.”

Tasks on this mission of WI-TF1 will include door-to-door searches for storm victims, rescues of individuals and families from flooding, and delivery of medical aid to the injured. WI-TF1 is a response asset managed by Wisconsin Emergency Management.

This WI-TF1 team has 35 members and comprises first responders from eight fire departments across Wisconsin (Antigo, Appleton, Beloit, Chippewa Falls, Green Bay, Janesville, La Crosse, and Oshkosh). The team also includes two volunteer search dog handlers and staff from the Regional Emergency All-Climate Training Center (REACT) based at Camp Douglas.

