Wiscon Products Inc is hiring-Multiple job opportunities available

Wiscon Products Inc-HERE WE GROW AGAIN!

Wiscon Products Inc. has the following career opportunities available:

Quality Engineer – Oversee, manage and direct documentation and implementation of QMS. Facilitate the ISO/IATF 16949 and other international management standards. Bachelor degree, or 5+ years experience in an ISO certified manufacturing Quality; ASQ Certification preferred; Expert knowledge of GD&T.

Quality Technician – conducting testing procedures during manufacturing processes to ensure products comply with quality standards. Two to four years experience as a Quality Technician within manufacturing; Associates degree in related technical field or equivalent experience as a Quality Technician; Experience in developing PPAPs and FAIs preferred.

Machine Operator – CNC Single and/or Multi-Spindles screw machines; Manual and CNC lathes, milling machines, grinders, etc. Required to rotate between various machines and products. 1 year of Machine Operator experience strongly preferred.

General Laborer – Ability to lift 50 lbs; Shop experience a plus; Task orientated

Join our team and receive competitive salary plus shift differential and great benefits.

For full details to these positions, click here http://wisconproducts.com/career-opportunities

Interested and qualified candidates can apply in person at: 5022 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402 Or, send resume to Jobs@wisconproducts.com.

