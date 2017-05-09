Wednesday September 6th-Seda Hiring Event

Seda Hiring Event

Wednesday, September 6th – 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

12501 Globe Drive, Mt. Pleasant (Hwy. 20 and Hwy V)

Immediate interviews for:

Machine Operators

Quality Inspectors

Operations Mechanics

Industrial Truck Drivers

 See our North American Headquarters  Learn about our State of the Art manufacturing processes  Work in a clean, temperature controlled environment

Seda is always looking for talented, professional and enthusiastic people looking for challenges in a progressive, rewarding work environment.

Seda North America is part of a privately owned multinational packaging group. Our new 500,000-square-foot facility centrally located in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, features state-of-the-art production capabilities. www.sedapackaging.com