Wednesday September 27th-Seda Hiring Event

Seda Hiring Event

Please join us….

12501 Globe Drive, Mt. Pleasant (Hwy. 20 and Hwy V)

Wednesday, September 27th – 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Immediate interviews for:

Machine Operators

Quality Inspectors

Operations Mechanics

Industrial Truck Drivers

 See our North American Headquarters

 Learn about our State of the Art manufacturing processes

 Work in a clean, temperature controlled environment

Seda is always looking for talented, professional and enthusiastic people looking for challenges in a progressive, rewarding work environment.

Seda North America is part of a privately owned multinational packaging group. Our new 500,000-square-foot facility centrally located in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, features state-of-the-art production capabilities.

www.sedapackaging.com