Wednesday September 20th-Seda HIRING EVENT

Seda Hiring Event
Please join us….
12501 Globe Drive, Mt. Pleasant (Hwy. 20 and Hwy V)
Wednesday, September 20th – 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Immediate interviews for:
Machine Operators
Quality Inspectors
Operations Mechanics
Industrial Truck Drivers

 See our North American Headquarters
 Learn about our State of the Art manufacturing processes
 Work in a clean, temperature controlled environment

Seda is always looking for talented, professional and enthusiastic people looking for challenges in a progressive, rewarding work environment.
Seda North America is part of a privately owned multinational packaging group. Our new 500,000-square-foot facility centrally located in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, features state-of-the-art production capabilities.
www.sedapackaging.com

 