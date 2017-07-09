Wednesday September 13th-Halpin Personnel Onsite Recruitment

Halpin Personnel Onsite Recruitment

Wednesday, Sept. 13th, 2017 9:00 – 11:00 am

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine Employment Resource Center

Hiring for a variety of positions in Racine, Kenosha and Burlington areas.

Please bring your updated resume.

* Note that Job Order numbers are from www.JobCenterofWisconsin.com

We encourage you to apply online prior to the event at www.halpinpersonnel.com

For more personalized service, visit the offices: 500 Wisconsin Ave. Ste. 202, Racine 625 – 57th Street, Kenosha 615 N. Pine Street, Burlington

Racine

2162647 Food Packaging Associates

2162651 Casting Machine Operators

2162664 General Laborers

2162668 Woodworking Machine Operator

2162671 Welders

2162677 Mechanical Assembler

2162727 Trailor Tractor Driver

2155344 Forklift Operator

2149732 Office Assistant

2149756 Wood Working Laborer

2149819 Forklift Operator

2149856 CNC Programmer

2149875 General Labor

2149881 Machine Operator

2149896 Maintenance Technician

Kenosha

2162927 Welder/Fabricator

2162928 CNC Setup Machinist

2162933 Warehouse Associates

2162937 Stand Up Forklift Operator

2162939 Woodworking Machine Operator

2162942 Mechanical Assembler

2162948 Food Production

2150972 Electronics Assemblers

2150998 Casting Machine Operators

