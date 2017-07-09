Wednesday September 13th-Halpin Personnel Onsite Recruitment

Hiring for a variety of positions in Racine, Kenosha and Burlington areas.
Please bring your updated resume.
* Note that Job Order numbers are from www.JobCenterofWisconsin.com
We encourage you to apply online prior to the event at www.halpinpersonnel.com
For more personalized service, visit the offices: 500 Wisconsin Ave. Ste. 202, Racine 625 – 57th Street, Kenosha 615 N. Pine Street, Burlington
Racine
2162647 Food Packaging Associates
2162651 Casting Machine Operators
2162664 General Laborers
2162668 Woodworking Machine Operator
2162671 Welders
2162677 Mechanical Assembler
2162727 Trailor Tractor Driver
2155344 Forklift Operator
2149732 Office Assistant
2149756 Wood Working Laborer
2149819 Forklift Operator
2149856 CNC Programmer
2149875 General Labor
2149881 Machine Operator
2149896 Maintenance Technician
Kenosha
2162927 Welder/Fabricator
2162928 CNC Setup Machinist
2162933 Warehouse Associates
2162937 Stand Up Forklift Operator
2162939 Woodworking Machine Operator
2162942 Mechanical Assembler
2162948 Food Production
2150972 Electronics Assemblers
2150998 Casting Machine Operators
