Upcoming Programs at the Racine Public Library

These programs are held at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, unless stated otherwise.

Racine Public Library; 262.636.9217

The Origins of The First World War

Racine Public Library and Racine Heritage Museum invite you to join us for a presentation given by Dr. Laura Gellot, Professor of History, Emeritus at UW-Parkside on September 26, 2017 at 6:00 pm in the Adult Services Department. This talk will examine the long-term causes of World War I: nationalism, imperialism, militarism, and the entangling alliance system between the Great Powers. It will also look at the Immediate causes of the war, beginning with the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary on June 28 1914, culminating in mutual declarations of war across the continent. No registration is required.

LEGO Club

September 23, 2017

11:00-4:00 | Youth Services

No registration is required, LEGO are provided. Children of all ages are invited to come and create with LEGOs. Children 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult in the Youth Services Area. Questions or concerns please contact Rebecca Leannah at 262.636.9255 or rebecca.leannah@racinelibrary.info.

Subject: Ruff Readers & Cat Chats program at Racine Public Library

Contact: Youth Services Department, 696-9245

Fall into reading with a “paws-ITive” experience at the Racine Public Library! Ruff Readers & Cat Chats is a relaxed and fun way for children in K-5 to practice reading aloud. Our specially-trained, non-judgmental listening therapy animals in the Youth Services Department at the Racine Public Library love to listen, so register your child for a 15-minute time slot today. Registration is recommended, so visit the Youth Services Desk at 75 Seventh Street or call 262.636.9245. Appointments are Mondays through Thursdays from 4:00 – 5:00pm, September 11th through November 30th. Drop-ins are welcome when therapy animals are available.

2017 Evening with the Doctor Film Festival

This year we are adding something new to our Evening with the Doctor Event. We are having a Fan Film festival. Patrons who would like to participate can create a video that celebrates the Doctor, his spirit or his enemies that is five minutes or less. Upload the file to YouTube. After that is completed head to the library’s website at http://www.racinelibrary.info/2017/08/31/2505/ and register your video for the film festival. Videos must be registered no later than October 7, 2017. We will view the videos during our Evening with the Doctor program on October 14, 2017. Questions? Contact Melissa by email at melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info.

BONK! Series Celebrates with Uptown Festival and 100 Thousand Poets for Change Global Movement

Racine – This month’s BONK! performance series will be held on Saturday, September 30th, as a part of the Treasures of Uptown festival. Held at 1504 Washington Avenue in Racine, BONK! will be at 6:00 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30. Instead of bringing in featured performers, we will have twenty local acts performing their own original work.

For this event, BONK! is partnering with Racine Revitalization Partnership and Treasures of Uptown. Treasures of Uptown is a street festival brought together with nonprofits and area businesses that will include live music, dance performances, local restaurants, food trucks, and open doors to the unique curiosities offered by local merchants. The event will also launch The Vital Art Project for a 30 day run in pop-up art galleries throughout the neighborhood. The day will conclude with BONK! 108.

This month’s event will also be part of 100 Thousand Poets for Change, a grassroots organization that brings communities together to call for environmental, social, and political change within the framework of peace and sustainability. An annual event that began primarily with poet organizers, 100 Thousand Poets for Change has grown into an interdisciplinary coalition with year round events which includes musicians, dancers, mimes, painters and photographers from around the world. This year, on September 30th, communities all over the world–including Racine, via BONK!–will be harmonizing with each other, expressing themselves through the arts to try to bring more attention to important issues of justice, environment and many other issues where change and progress is hoped for. For more information on 100TPC, visit: http://100tpc.org/

Created to expose the public to both local and nationally recognized artistic talents, the BONK! series showcases poets, writers, musicians, filmmakers and all sorts of talent in between. Founded in fall of 2008, the BONK! series has been running with an event every month for over eight years now. A completely free program, BONK! aims to have its events at a different location in Racine every month to help introduce people to the many amazing businesses, venues and historic institutions throughout the county.

BONK! is made possible by the Racine Public Library, the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation, the Friends of the Racine Public Library, Olympia Brown Universalist Unitarian Church, Olde Madrid restaurant and an Artseed grant from The Racine Arts Council. For more information or to view video of past BONK! performances please visit http://bonkperformanceseries.wordpress.org .

You may also contact Nick Demske at the Racine Public Library: 262.619.2570 or nick.demske@racinelibrary.info. If you would like to receive monthly email updates about the BONK! series, please send a blank email to the address above with the subject heading “BONK! Email.”

September Stories & Crafts

Youth Services Department is hosting Stories & Crafts program on Thursday,

September 21st at 6:00 p.m. This is a family program, and children of all ages are welcome.

For this month we are decorating notebooks, folders, and pencils with patterns from book covers, washi tapes and other materials. Registration is not required.

For more information contact at 262-636-9245 or keiko.skow@racinelibrary.info.