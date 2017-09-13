UNFI is hiring Class A Drivers

UNFI is Hiring Class A Drivers

Drive for UNFI in Racine, WI

Class A Driver positions –

at least 1 year commercial motor vehicle driving experience

Local routes; home daily

Competitive wages –

$20.25 per hour hiring wage up to $25.50; paid weekly

New equipment

Outstanding benefits –

Medical, Dental, Vision, 401k with company match, and more

http://www.driveforunfi.com

UNFI | 3138 Highway H, Sturtevant, WI 53177 | p : 262.886.5565 | unfi.com UNFI is an Equal Opportunity Employer. © United Natural Foods, Inc.

We are industry leaders in organic food distribution.We are growing throughout North America.We are a stable FORTUNE 500 company. We have a culture of doing what’s right.We Move Food Forward.Discover What’s Next | www.unfi.com

