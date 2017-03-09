Two Semi’s Headed For Texas With Love From Racine!

Thank you everyone who participated in the Racine Uncovered’s “From Wisconsin To Texas with Love Donation Drive. We have two semis heading to Texas on Tuesday! We will be updating tomorrow with additional pictures and thank you’s to so many, because without all of you, this would have never have happened. We have just spent the last 3 days unloading donations and trucks and sorting and packing and loading the semi’s. In all honesty we are tired! We will also be updating everyone as to where we are along the travel route and will be posting pictures and more information once we arrive.

THANK YOU VOLUNTEERS WHO HELP LOAD 2 SEMI’S TODAY!