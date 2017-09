Tuesday September 26th-Goodwill Manufacturing HIRING EVENT

Now Hiring for

Goodwill Manufacturing

Tuesday, September 26th, 2017

1:00 – 4:00 pm

Classroom 1334 (G)

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine

Hiring over 100 positions –

 Assembly

 Packaging

 And, more. . . !

All applicants must pass a mandatory drug screen to qualify!