Tuesday September 19th-Celestial Care Hiring Event

REQUIREMENTS: • Great Attitude!
• Experience (at least 6 months, willing to train the right people)
• Car with valid driver’s license
• A joy for working with the disabled and elderly
• Reliability, Dependability, Patience
• Good Communications skills
BENEFITS OF JOINING OUR TEAM:
• Flexible schedules & Time off • Part-time & Full-time available
• Team Member Recognition
• Insurance
• Meaningful work
FOR AN IMMEDIATE INTERVIEW APPLY TODAY, CALL (414) 395-4286, APPLY AT RACINE COUNTY WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS, 1717 TAYLOR AVE., RACINE, OR VISIT OUR MILWAUKEE OFFICE AT 2645 NORTH MAYFAIR RD. STE 210, WAUWATOSA, WI