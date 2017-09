Tuesday October 3rd-Labor Solutions Walk-In Interviews

LABOR SOLUTIONS WALK-IN INTERVIEWS!

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3RD, 2017

9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

RACINE COUNTY WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS

1717 TAYLOR AVENUE, RACINE

EMPLOYMENT RESOURCE CENTER

HIRING

♦ GENERAL LABOR

♦ CLERK AUDITOR

♦ WAREHOUSE LIAISON

♦ RECEIVING CLERK

♦ MOLDERS

♦ PACKERS

♦ FORKLIFT OPERATORS

♦ RE-PACKERS

Please bring your current resume, and two forms of ID.

Qualified candidates may receive immediate job offers!