Thursday September 21st-Safe Harbour Homes Open Interviews

Safe Harbour Homes

Open Interviews!

Thursday, Sept. 21st, 2017

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Racine County Workforce Development Center

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine

In the Employment Resource Center

Please bring resume & all certifications

Seeking Caregivers . . .

as our company grows!

 Caring Demeanor Essential

 Previous experience preferred

 CNA, CBRF or related certifications a plus

 Must have sound decision-making skills

Racine County is an equal opportunity employer / service provider.

 Must be reliable, with good attendance record

 Must be able to pass:

 Criminal Background Check

 Drug testing

 TB testing