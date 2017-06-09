Three arrested after theft of scrap metal

From the Racine County Sheriff’s Office-

YORKVILLE – On 09-06-17, at approximately 2:30AM, a deputy patrolling the Grandview Parkway Businesses. The deputy observed suspicious activity at the Racine Metal Fab company located at 1520 Grand View Parkway in the Town of Yorkville. The deputy observed a vehicle parked between the scrap metal containers with occupants in the vehicle. The deputy made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and gave lawful orders. The vehicle and its occupants sped away. The Vehicle and its occupants were stopped in the driveway shortly afterwards by another Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy that was also in the area.

The three occupants of the vehicle were detained and identified. During the stop, scrap metal was located inside the vehicle.

The occupants were identified as:

SUSPECT# 1: Jeremy D. Debartelo M/W age 37 from Kenosha

SUSPECT# 2: Timothy A. Debartelo M/W age 34 from Kenosha

SUSPECT# 3: Erik M. Pelt M/W age 34 from Kenosha

The three suspects were arrested for theft and other criminal charges. They are being held at the Racine County Jail.

No further information is available at this time.