Take the First Step To Owning Your Own Home

09/06/2017

 

  • Learn about the homebuying process from trusted real estate professionals.
  • Attend one of our monthly two-part classes.
  • Learn about grants for down-payment and closing cost assistance.
  • $50 cost includes seven hour education course and on-going counseling until you are credit ready.
  • We are a HUD approved, nonprofit housing counseling agency.

2017 Remaining Dates:

  • Wednesday, September 20th and 27th. 5:00pm-8:30pm.
  • Wednesday, October 18th and 25th. 5:00pm-8:30pm.
  • Wednesday, December 6th and 13th. 5:00pm-8:30pm.

 


Registration required:
262-636-8271 or www.hri-wi.org