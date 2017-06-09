Take the First Step To Owning Your Own Home
- Learn about the homebuying process from trusted real estate professionals.
- Attend one of our monthly two-part classes.
- Learn about grants for down-payment and closing cost assistance.
- $50 cost includes seven hour education course and on-going counseling until you are credit ready.
- We are a HUD approved, nonprofit housing counseling agency.
2017 Remaining Dates:
- Wednesday, September 20th and 27th. 5:00pm-8:30pm.
- Wednesday, October 18th and 25th. 5:00pm-8:30pm.
- Wednesday, December 6th and 13th. 5:00pm-8:30pm.
Registration required:
262-636-8271 or www.hri-wi.org