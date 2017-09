September 30th-9th Annual Veterans Benefit Bike & Military Vehicle Show

9TH ANNUAL VETERANS BENEFIT AMVETS RIDERS OF WI CHAPTER 120

BIKE & MILITARY VEHICLE SHOW

SEPTEMBER 30th 12-7PM

AT IRONWOOD CHOPHOUSE 20715 Durand Ave (Hwy 11) Union Grove, WI 53182

Register online at:amvetriders120@gmail.com

Ruger RAFFLE

REGISTRATION $10 BY 911117 attar 911/17 SHOW 12-445 PM Money dues at5_pm.

FREE ATTENDANCE RAFFLE ** MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN MEAT RAFFLES **

GUN RAFFLE

50/50’s 100 + BASKET RAFFLES $50. & UP

HOMEMADE PIE AUCTION

MONEY PRIZES

DJ

FOOD SPECIALS

COME OUT TO VOTE

1st – 3rd PLACE * 12 to 4:45pm

BASKET RAFFLE WINNERS CALLED A 6 PM. ALL OTHER PRIZES CALLED AFTER BASKETS

All Money raised goes to Veterans and the Community! *FREE money prize ticket to WMG book holders-MUST BRING BOOK*