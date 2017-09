September 27th-Wednesday Works Onsite Recruitment Featuring Johnson Health Tech

WEDNESDAY WORKS ONSITE RECRUITMENT

Featuring Johnson Health Tech

September 27, 2017

9am – 12pm

Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency

2113 N. Wisconsin St

Hiring

Available Positions:

All 1st Shift; Starting wage—$12.00 per hr.

Bender

Assembler

Plasma Table Operator

Platforms

Shipping & Receiving

Upholsterers

Welders

Occasional Overtime