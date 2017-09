September 20th-Wednesday Works-Burlington Graphics Onsite Recruitment

WEDNESDAY WORKS ONSITE RECRUITMENT

Featuring Burlington Graphic Systems

September 20, 2017

9am – 12pm

Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency

2113 N. Wisconsin St

Positions Available (2nd & 3rd Shifts):

Digital Print Tech—Final Inspection Lead– Inventory Clerk Laminator Operator– Sheeter Operator– Shipping Clerk-Ink Lab Tech– Finished Goods Lead– Finishing Supervisor Racker– Weeder– Laminating Cell Lead– Pre-Inspector Finished Goods Handler– Die Cutter Trainee– Bagger– AutoChrome Sheetfeeder– Boxer– Finished Goods Handler and more!!!

Previous experience helpful, but not required! BGS will train you!