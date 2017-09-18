Saturday September 23rd-Party On The Pavement

Check out this year’s music line-up:
The Johnson Bank Stage at Monument Square
Noon – 1:00 p.m. Shots and Ladders
1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Take Me
3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Well Known Strangers
5:00 – 6:30 p.m. The Clique
Runzheimer Stage at State and Main streets
12:15 – 1:15 p.m. MARZ
1:45 – 2:45 p.m. Shameless Place
3:15 – 4:45 p.m. Mean Jake
5:15 – 7:00 p.m. 89 Mojo
Porcaro Indian Motorcycle Racine Stage
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. A Touch of Gray
4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Matt Meyer and The Smooth Riders
7:30 p.m. Indian Scout 60 Raffle Drawing
8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Cherry Pie
For more information visit them on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/488589918157891/