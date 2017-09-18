Saturday September 23rd-Party On The Pavement

Saturday September 23rd

Noon-7pm

It’s the 15th YEAR of Party on the Pavement!! We’re making things bigger than ever with tons of live music, food, games, a huge breakdace/B-boy battle, car shows, mascots and SO MUCH MORE!

Check out this year’s music line-up:

The Johnson Bank Stage at Monument Square

Noon – 1:00 p.m. Shots and Ladders

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Take Me

3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Well Known Strangers

5:00 – 6:30 p.m. The Clique

Runzheimer Stage at State and Main streets

12:15 – 1:15 p.m. MARZ

1:45 – 2:45 p.m. Shameless Place

3:15 – 4:45 p.m. Mean Jake

5:15 – 7:00 p.m. 89 Mojo

Porcaro Indian Motorcycle Racine Stage

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. A Touch of Gray

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Matt Meyer and The Smooth Riders

7:30 p.m. Indian Scout 60 Raffle Drawing

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Cherry Pie

For more information visit them on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/488589918157891/