Saturday, October 14th-Root River Steelhead Facility Open House

Join us October 14, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an open house at the Root River Steelhead Facility in Racine, where we collect eggs from trout and salmon to produce the next generation of fish to test Lake Michigan anglers.

Everyone is encouraged to attend this free fun-filled event, whether you’re a novice angler, a veteran angler, or just like to eat fish! Enjoy guided tours of the facility with DNR crews demonstrating fish spawning procedures, fishing rod casting lessons, knot tying, fly-tying, and more.

•Salmon spawning demonstrations

• Tour of the spawning facility

•Salmon Unlimited Lake Michigan Fishing seminars

• Kid’s casting

• Knot tying

• Fly casting

• Fly tying

• Lake Michigan fishing boat on display

• DNR Shocking boat display

• Water and boating safety talks by DNR law enforcement

• Aquatic and water conservation area

• Food and beverages will be available

Directions to Facility

The Root River Steelhead Facility is located in Lincoln Park along the beautiful Root River in Racine, WI. To get to the Root River Steelhead Facility from I-94, go east on Highway 20 to Highway 31. Go north on Highway 31 to Highway C (Spring Street). Turn right onto Spring Street to Domanik Drive. Turn left on Domanik Drive and go to Lincoln Park. Follow the DNR signs to the Facility.

Another route would take you south on Hwy 38 to Spring Street. Take a right on Spring Street and then travel about 2 blocks to the entrance of Lincoln Park. A large sign denoting the Root River Steelhead Facility will direct you into the park. Take Domanik Drive thru the park to the facility.