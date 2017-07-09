Racine Uncovered Thanks Businesses For Their Support

Thank you to businesses and citizens for your support and love during our “From Wisconsin To Texas” donation drive With your help we were able to fill over 2 semi’s with donations! A special thanks to the following businesses for their support:
Drop off sites:
RACINE LOCATIONS
The-Woof Dog Daycare & Boarding
Foxhole Lounge
Cham Tap North
Cham Tap South
Katies K9 Klubhouse
Prairie Side Veterinary
Bentleys Pet Stuff
Havahart Pet Supplies
WEST ALLIS WI
Brass Monkey Pub & Grill (West Allis Location) 11904 w. Greenfield Ave West Allis, Wi 53214
KENOSHA
Live a Little consignment 5811 6th ave.
Businesses who helped with additional donations and help
S&M Tranport for donating the semi’s and drivers (Shawn & Melissa Wiskerchen and Donald Crachy)
IRIS USA
Joey’s Bars
Domino’s Pizza
Starbucks Coffee on Washington Ave
Four Seasons Lawncare & Landscaping
O&H Bakery on Durand Ave.
Oakes & Son’s
Floyd’s Towing
Home Depot of Racine