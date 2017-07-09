Racine Uncovered Thanks Businesses For Their Support

Thank you to businesses and citizens for your support and love during our “From Wisconsin To Texas” donation drive With your help we were able to fill over 2 semi’s with donations! A special thanks to the following businesses for their support:

Drop off sites:

RACINE LOCATIONS

The-Woof Dog Daycare & Boarding

Foxhole Lounge

Cham Tap North

Cham Tap South

Katies K9 Klubhouse

Prairie Side Veterinary

Bentleys Pet Stuff

Havahart Pet Supplies

WEST ALLIS WI

Brass Monkey Pub & Grill (West Allis Location) 11904 w. Greenfield Ave West Allis, Wi 53214

KENOSHA

Live a Little consignment 5811 6th ave.

Businesses who helped with additional donations and help

S&M Tranport for donating the semi’s and drivers (Shawn & Melissa Wiskerchen and Donald Crachy)

IRIS USA

Joey’s Bars

Domino’s Pizza

Starbucks Coffee on Washington Ave

Four Seasons Lawncare & Landscaping

O&H Bakery on Durand Ave.

Oakes & Son’s

Floyd’s Towing

Home Depot of Racine