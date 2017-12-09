Racine Public Library closed Friday September 15th for pest control

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile, 75 7th Street, Racine, Wisconsin will be closed on Friday, September 15, 2017, for pest control.

In the past month, two live bed bugs have been identified by the health department. One was in the circulation area, and one was on a returned DVD.

In order to protect staff and public, the library has contracted with Canine Detection & Inspection Services, LLC, to conduct an inspection of the entire building. If evidence of bed bugs are found, the library has contracted with Anderson Pest Solutions to aggressively treat the area, both immediately and in follow-up visits. The building must be closed for several hours for these operations.

The library will open to the public again on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 11am.

Bed bugs are everywhere, including hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, and movie theaters. Libraries are probably less likely to have issues with bed bugs than these places. Bed bugs are not related to being homeless. They are a traveling population problem. It is more likely for a traveler to bring bed bugs back with them than it is for a person experiencing homelessness. Bed bugs do not carry or transmit diseases. Bed bugs are a nuisance, but not dangerous. The library screens for evidence of bed bugs every month. Anderson Pest Solutions routinely screens for bed bugs.

Any materials due on Friday will now be due on Saturday (Bookmobile items will be due a week from Friday)

We very much regret the inconvenience to customers during this time.