Racine Police-Human Trafficking Conviction

In January of 2015 the Racine Police Department partnering with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Human Trafficking Task Force began an investigation on Jaboree Williams age 31. Racine Police were initially called for a welfare check on a family member that was missing. Using social media and internet websites the family member’s location was discovered. The human trafficking investigation then started. Over the course of the next few months several other human trafficking victims were identified.

Williams was found and arrested in July of 2015 as a result of the investigation. Evidence at Williams’ trial proved that he used force, fraud, and coercion to make his female victims engage in prostitution in a number of states, including Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, Georgia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Victims testified that Williams imposed a strict set of rules, including that the victims provide him with all of the money they were paid for engaging in sex acts; that they never tell law enforcement what Williams mad them do; and that they obey Williams’ commands. Williams made sure the rules were followed by severely beating his victims who violated them. He also threatened and intimidated victims and other witnesses during the investigation and prosecution, including while he was in jail and subject to a no-contact order that had been entered by a federal judge.

After a 32 month investigation Williams was prosecuted by the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Williams was found guilty on 18 counts. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Laura S. Kwaterski and Karine Moreno-Taxman.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on December 20, 2017, by a United States District Judge.