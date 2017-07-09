Racine County Sheriff’s Office-2 arrested after child found in dog kennel

On 9/6/17 at approximately 11:51am the Racine County Sheriff’s Office along with Racine County Human Services Department responded to an elementary school in Wind Lake, WI for a Child Abuse investigation.

During the investigation, it was learned that a 9-year-old juvenile was being held in a dog kennel at night and occasionally throughout the day at her residence located in the Town of Norway. Additionally, it was learned that the dog kennel was padlocked to prevent the child from escaping.

Investigators responded to the residence and located the dog kennel which measured 4ft, 10” in height, 4ft in length, and 8ft in width. The attached image is of the kennel that the victim was confined in.

The following two caregivers were taken into custody for Causing Mental Harm to A Child, False Imprisonment and several other felony charges:

Gale D. Lalonde 05-27-91(age 46) from Wind Lake

Dale A. Deavers 11-10-68 (age 48) from Wind Lake

The victim and another sibling were removed from the residence and placed into protective custody by Racine County Human Services.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling states, “I was sickened at what I witnessed last night. This by far, is one of the most disturbing and heart-wrenching cases of child abuse I’ve seen, it doesn’t get much worse than this.”