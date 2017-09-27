Racine County Sheriff-Deputies help 65 year-old woman

On September 26th, at 10:48 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 8700 block of Thompson Dr. in Wind Lake for a rescue call. The patient, a 65 year – old female, was bleeding profusely from a medical port in her arm. Wind Lake Fire and Rescue also responded.

Upon arrival, the patient was located in the bathroom. She was conscious, but appeared to be confused and was still bleeding. There was a substantial amount of blood covering the floor, sink, toilet, and bathtub. A deputy applied a CAT-T tourniquet to the patient’s arm and the bleeding stopped. All deputies are issued and trained in the use of tourniquets. Additional tourniquets are kept in the medical kits of all squads. The patient was then transported, by rescue, to St Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

The patient remains at the hospital, in intensive care, but in stable condition. The quick actions of the deputy, who used his training and equipment, prevented further loss of blood and possibly saved the patient’s life.