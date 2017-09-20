Racine County Sheriff-15 year-old found dead in pond

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in the area of Deer Meadow Dr and Felicia Run in the Town of Dover. The body of a 15 year old boy has been recovered from a small residential pond. This death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

No further information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling will be holding a press conference at the Patrol Sta!on at 14116 Washington Ave, Sturtevant, today at 4:30 pm.