Qure Medical is hiring-Numerous job opportunities available

Qure Medical’s expertise lies in providing silicone medical components requiring the highest levels of quality and process repeatability for a blue-chip customer base consisting of more than 20 of the top 30 medical device companies.

Employment Opportunities


The following positions are available for direct hire:

  • Molders
  • Assemblers
  • Quality Inspectors

Positions are full time and all shifts are open

 

Benefits offered:

  • Health, Dental, & Vision Insurance
  • Life & Disability Insurance
  • PTO & Paid Holidays
  • 401K Plan


To apply, fill out an application at:

 1810 Renaissance Blvd. Sturtevant, WI 53177

or e-mail a resume to HR-WI@qure-med.com

Put the position name in subject line.