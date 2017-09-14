Qure Medical is hiring-Numerous job opportunities available

Qure Medical’s expertise lies in providing silicone medical components requiring the highest levels of quality and process repeatability for a blue-chip customer base consisting of more than 20 of the top 30 medical device companies.

Employment Opportunities





The following positions are available for direct hire:

Molders

Assemblers

Quality Inspectors

Positions are full time and all shifts are open

Benefits offered:

Health, Dental, & Vision Insurance

Life & Disability Insurance

PTO & Paid Holidays

401K Plan





To apply, fill out an application at:

1810 Renaissance Blvd. Sturtevant, WI 53177

or e-mail a resume to HR-WI@qure-med.com

Put the position name in subject line.