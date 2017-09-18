October 21st “Monster Mash” at Monument Square

Saturday, October 21 at 2 PM – 4 PM City of Racine, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department and DRC present the “Monument Mash” family Halloween event at Monument Square on Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm.

From 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. families may take part in ghoulish games, freaky face painting, and a bone-rattling bounce house. A daringly devilish DJ will play favorite haunted hits, with sweet treats and apple juice available from 3:00 – 3:30 pm. The event concludes with a costume and carved/decorated pumpkin contest from 3:30 – 4:00 pm.

Families entering a decorated or carved pumpkin in the contest will be able to display their entries beginning at 3:00 pm. The costume judging contest will be divided into three categories: elementary school, middle school, and open divisions. All will be judged by a panel of Monsters and Ghouls.

Prizes will be awarded for the top entries of the pumpkin and costume judging contest.