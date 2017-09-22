Oak Creek Police searching for missing 16 year-old girl

From the Oak Creek Police Department-16 year old Audrey Pownell is missing from her home in the City of Oak Creek . Family has not had contact with her since September 15, 2017. Audrey is possibly with a young adult white male in a dark colored Dodge Dakota. If you have any knowledge as to where Audrey is or whom she is with, please call the Oak Creek Police Department at (414) 762-8200 or email Detective Mendola at bmendola@oakcreekwi.org or your local law enforcement agency. We are trying to reunite Audrey with her family members.